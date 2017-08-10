2018 Acura RLX Breaks Cover With New Face And More Tech

Acura revealed the facelifted 2018 RLX flagship sedan, which now benefits from the brand’s latest design direction and a new suite of technologies.
The most obvious change happened at the front end, where the 2018 RLX now features Acura’s signature diamond pentagon grille and a more sculpted hood.
Other updates include the new wheel designs, the redesigned LED taillights, new dual exhaust tips and a gloss black rear diffuser.
Acura also claims they’ve further optimized the powertrain in the Sport Hybrid model and its Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive technology, based on lessons learned with the NSX. The system continues to produce a combined 377hp out of the combination of a direct-injected V6 with three electric motors.
Other hardware changes include the addition of a 10-speed automatic gearbox to the regular RLX, which is powered by a 310hp 3.5-liter V6. The new gearbox is said to offer more refinement as well as better performance.
The 2018 Acura RLX also comes equipped with the AcuraWatch suite of technologies, which now is enhanced with the addition of the Traffic Jam Assist, a first for Acura. Working together with the adaptive cruise control with Low Follow, the Traffic Jam Assist helps in keeping the vehicle in its lane and a set interval behind the car ahead in highly congested traffic situations.
Other standard features include a premium Krell Audio System, Surround View Camera, parking sensors, LED fog lights, remote engine start, ventilated and heated front seats, heated rear seats and steering wheel and more.
There are three new exterior colors also added to the RLX’s palette, including two premium paint finishes: Brilliant Red Metallic and Majestic Black Pearl. The cabin has been updated with better-quality materials and updated touchpoints, including a completely redesigned seat and a new Espresso interior option.
The 2018 Acura RLX will make its public debut at the Monterey Automotive Week, with sales set to start this November.