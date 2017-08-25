2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Rises In Price By $1,500

U.S. buyers looking to gets the keys to an Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio will have to cough up more cash for the 2018 model year car, following confirmation that the sports sedan is now $1,500 pricier.
Cars Direct discovered that the price of the Giulia Quadrifoglio will rise from $73,595 (including a $1,595 destination charge) to $75,095. Fortunately, customers will enjoy two important upgrades for that little extra dough.
For 2018, the car will come standard with a 14-speaker Harmon Kardon audio system and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
In the 2017 car, these two features could be purchased for $1,400 so the 2018 Giulia QV is only really $100 more than the outgoing model.
The inclusion of the forward collision warning system also gives Alfa Romeo an edge over the Mercedes-AMG C63 and BMW M3. In the former, the Mercedes equivalent costs $4,450 while the M3 requires customers to spend $5,600 for the crash-avoidance technology.