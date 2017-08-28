2018 BMW i3S Debuts With Upgraded Motor, Sportier Styling

Photo Gallery

The 2018 BMW i3 and i3S have been given an early unveiling by Automobile Magazine.Set to debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show, the all-new i3S features an upgraded electric motor that reportedly produces 184 hp (137 kW) and 199 lb-ft (269 Nm) of torque - an increase of 14 hp (10 kW) and 15 lb-ft (20 Nm).Besides the upgraded engine, the i3S rides on a sport-tuned suspension that reduces the ride height by roughly half an inch (12.7 mm). The model also comes equipped with 20-inch lightweight alloy wheels that are slightly wider than the ones on the standard i3.Both the i3 and i3S adopt a new front bumper with restyled fog lights. The standard i3 has some chunky plastic body cladding but that's thankfully absent on the i3S which instead adopts black accents and metallic trim.Developing ...