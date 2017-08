2018 BMW i8 Roadster Goes Topless In Latest Teaser Video

Video

BMW has released a new teaser video of the i8 Roadster The company is keeping details under wraps but the video shows a handful of camouflaged prototypes traveling up a mountain pass before undergoing testing on a track.Despite being tight-lipped about the model, BMW said the "i8 Roadster will unlock the door to a whole new dimension in pioneering open-top driving pleasure – virtually silent and with zero local emissions."The i8 Roadster will be released next year and it will be joined by a facelifted coupe that is slated to have restyled headlights and an updated interior with an improved iDrive infotainment system.Both models are expected to receive an updated powertrain that consists of a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine, an electric motor, and a lithium-ion battery. Specifics are still a little murky but previous reports have suggested the cars could have around 420 hp (313 kW).If that number pans out, the i8 coupe should be able to accelerate from 0-60 mph in less than 4.2 seconds before hitting an electronically-limited top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h). The i8 Roadster will likely be a tad slower but we'll likely learn detailed specifications at either the Frankfurt or Los Angeles Auto Show