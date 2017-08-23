2018 BMW i8 Roadster Goes Topless In Latest Teaser Video

BMW has released a new teaser video of the i8 Roadster.
The company is keeping details under wraps but the video shows a handful of camouflaged prototypes traveling up a mountain pass before undergoing testing on a track.
Despite being tight-lipped about the model, BMW said the "i8 Roadster will unlock the door to a whole new dimension in pioneering open-top driving pleasure – virtually silent and with zero local emissions."
The i8 Roadster will be released next year and it will be joined by a facelifted coupe that is slated to have restyled headlights and an updated interior with an improved iDrive infotainment system.
Both models are expected to receive an updated powertrain that consists of a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine, an electric motor, and a lithium-ion battery. Specifics are still a little murky but previous reports have suggested the cars could have around 420 hp (313 kW).
If that number pans out, the i8 coupe should be able to accelerate from 0-60 mph in less than 4.2 seconds before hitting an electronically-limited top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h). The i8 Roadster will likely be a tad slower but we'll likely learn detailed specifications at either the Frankfurt or Los Angeles Auto Show.