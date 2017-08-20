2018 BMW M5 Leaks Online Before Global Premiere

A day before 2018 BMW M5 makes its online debut, a selection of images of the super sedan have leaked online.
As we long expected, there aren't any real design surprises. After all, BMW openly revealed a thinly-disguised prototype a few months ago. With that being said, the images do offer us an unimpeded view of all the small styling touches that differentiate the new M5 from the rest of the 5-Series range.
Up front, the car features a black kidney grille with chrome trim and a bold new bumper with enlarged air intakes. At the side, this particular M5 has black and silver wheels over gold brake calipers while the rear is dominated by the quad tailpipes, a black rear diffuser and subtle trunk lid lip spoiler.
Some final specs about the car remain unknown at this stage but we do know the M5's twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine will produce around 600 PS (592 hp) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque. The tweaked engine is then mated to an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission sending power to all four wheels, resulting in a 0-100 km/h (62 mph) time of less than 3.5 seconds.
Like its main rival, the Mercedes-AMG E63 S, the 2018 BMW M5's all-wheel drive system can be altered at the push of a button, sending all power to the rear wheels.