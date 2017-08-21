2018 BMW M5 Officially Unveiled With AWD And 600 HP

Videos

BMW has officially unveiled the 2018 M5, ahead of its debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show next month.Starting with engine, the car is powered by a 4.4-liter M TwinPower Turbo V8 that produces 600 PS (441 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque. It is connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system which enables the sedan to accelerate from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 3.4 seconds and 0-200 km/h (0-124 mph) in 11.1 seconds. The standard model has a limited top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph) but that can be increased to 305 km/h (189 mph) when the car is equipped with the optional M Driver’s Package.The biggest change is the addition of M xDrive which BMW claims is the "most emotionally engaging all-wheel-drive system" in the high-performance segment. The system is paired with an Active M Differential and offers an assortment of setting including traditional rear-wheel drive.On the styling front, the M5 is distinguished by an aggressive front bumper which features large air intakes and an angular design. There's also aerodynamic mirrors, a sculpted aluminum hood, and a carbon fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP) roof. Other highlights include a four-tailpipe sports exhaust system and a new rear bumper with an integrated diffuser.The M5 comes standard with 19-inch polished wheels with an Orbit Grey finish and M-specific tires. They are backed up by a high-performance braking system with blue-painted six-piston fixed calipers up front and single-piston floating calipers at the rear. Customers can also order 20-inch wheels and M carbon ceramic brakes which reduce the car's weight by 23 kg (50.7 lbs).Developing ...