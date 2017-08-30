2018 BMW M5 Priced From £87,160 In The UK

UK pricing details for the 2018 BMW M5 have just been announced, solidifying the sedan’s place as a proper Mercedes-AMG E63 S rival.
The new M5 can be purchased for 87,160 pounds ($108,785), while the entry-level E63 starts at 78,935 pounds ($102,031) and the 603 hp E63 S sets UK customers back a minimum of 88,295 pounds ($114,130).
Compared to the old F10 M5, the new car is significantly pricier. In fact, the old car cost a ‘mere 73,985 pounds ($95,633). However, Bimmer Post points out that the new M5 comes with a host of standard features that were options on the old car and when specced equally, the old and new M5s are priced almost identically.
For the money, customers will get the keys to a super sedan powered by a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 with 600 PS (591 hp) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque.
Thanks to the car’s use of an eight-speed automatic transmission and a new all-wheel drive system, 0-100 km/h (62 mph) passes in 3.4 seconds and 0-200 km/h (124 mph) in 11.1 seconds. Top speed sits at a limited 250 km/h (155 mph) but with the M Driver’s Package, that figure rises to 305 km/h (189 mph).