2018 BMW M5 Teased, Debuts August 21st

BMW has released a new teaser video of the 2018 M5.
Set to be unveiled on August 21st, the model promises to become one of the company's most impressive sedans as it will feature a 4.4-liter M TwinPower Turbo V8 engine that produces approximately 600 PS (441 kW) and more than 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque.
The engine will be connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission and a specially developed all-wheel drive system that will enable the car to accelerate from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in less than 3.5 seconds.
All-wheel drive might upset the purists but BMW has previously said traction will only sent to the front wheels when needed. The all-wheel drive system can also be deactivated to transform the M5 into a classic rear-wheel drive model. As BMW M GmbH Chairman Frank van Meel explained, the new M5 will have "all of the agility and precision of standard rear-wheel drive with the supreme poise and traction of the all-wheel-drive system."
The car will also be equipped with an Active M Differential that distributes power between the rear wheels. The system promises to improve agility, traction, and stability when the vehicle is being driven near its limits.
Following the car's debut later this month, the M5 will be shown at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September.
Video
The all-new BMW M5.
Limits can be exceeded. The all-new BMW M5 with M xDrive is living proof. Stay tuned to find out more on August 21st.Posted by BMW on Monday, August 14, 2017
Fuel consumption and CO2 emissions for the BMW M5 Sedan:
Fuel consumption in l/100 km (combined): 10.5
CO2 emissions in g/km (combined): 241
