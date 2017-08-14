2018 BMW M5 Teased, Debuts August 21st

Limits can be exceeded. The all-new BMW M5 with M xDrive is living proof. Stay tuned to find out more on August 21st.

__________



Fuel consumption and CO2 emissions for the BMW M5 Sedan:

Fuel consumption in l/100 km (combined): 10.5

CO2 emissions in g/km (combined): 241



Further information about the official fuel consumption and the official specific CO2 emissions for new passenger automobiles can be found in the 'New Passenger Vehicle Fuel Consumption and CO2 Emission Guidelines', which are available free of charge at all sales outlets and from DAT Deutsche Automobil Treuhand GmbH, Hellmuth-Hirth-Str. 1, 73760 Ostfildern, Germany and on http://www.dat.de/angebote/verlagsprodukte/leitfaden-kraftstoffverbrauch.html