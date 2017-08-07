2018 BMW M5 To Be Revealed In Full This Month

In the coming three weeks, the 2018 BMW M5 will be revealed in full ahead of its public debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show, BMG Blog reports.
BMW kindly offered us an insight of the new M5 in mid-May and confirmed that its 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine delivers over 600 hp and over 516 lb-ft of torque, figures very close to the Mercedes-AMG E63 S.
Unquestionably the biggest difference between the new M5 and the previous-generation model will be the new car’s adoption of an advanced all-wheel drive system. Designed to offer the best traction possible, the all-wheel drive will consist of three modes: 4WD, 4WD Sport which provides a bit of slip and 2WD, a setting which sends all grunt through the rear wheels.
Visually, the 2018 M5 will adopt all the typical exterior modifications necessitated for a vehicle to wear an M badge. That includes bold new front and rear bumpers, large new air intakes, flared wheel arches, a rear diffuser and quad tailpipes.