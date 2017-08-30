2018 C-Class To Lose Mercedes Hood Ornament

For the 2018 model year, Mercedes-Benz C-Class buyers in the U.S. won’t be able to option the brand’s famed standing hood ornament.

Instead, Car and Driver reports that customers will only be able to buy a new C-Class with the large Mercedes-Benz logo in the center of the front grille rather than a small hood ornament. The reason? Younger buyers simply don’t want the hood ornament.

Most current C-Class models on U.S. roads don’t actually have the hood ornament as it is only an option available as part of the $350 Luxury package which also includes a new front grille akin to those of the larger E-Class and S-Class models.

Mercedes once restricted the large grille-mounted emblem to its trucks, coupes and roadsters but in the past couple of years, it has become increasingly common throughout the brand’s range.

