2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Race Car Unveiled For the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Chevrolet has taken the wraps off the 2018 Camaro ZL1 race car that will compete in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.
The model will replace the previous Chevrolet SS race car which is being phased out just like the road-going model.
Chevrolet declined to release performance specifications but said engineers used a variety of tools including "computational fluid dynamics analysis and reduced-scale and full-scale wind-tunnel testing" to optimize the car's aerodynamics while still retaining the production model's appearance. The end result is pretty impressive as the model is clearly identifiable as a Camaro ZL1.
The Camaro ZL1 race car will enter competition in February during Daytona Speedweeks where it will be joined by the Camaro SS race car which has been competing in the NASCAR XFINITY Series since 2013.
According to Mark Reuss, GM's Executive Vice President of Global Product Development, "Chevrolet, Camaro, and ZL1 are all synonymous with winning, both on and off the track. We are thrilled to run Camaro in NASCAR next year, with the time-honored and track-tested ZL1 badge, and we’re just as excited for our drivers, teams, fans and customers.”