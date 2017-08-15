2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Sounds Crazier Than Ever

Chevrolet is continuing its gruelling test schedule for the 2018 Corvette ZR1 and in these most recent runs at the Nurburgring, the prototype in question sounds more brutal than ever.
It is no secret that the 2018 ZR1 will act as a farewell to not only the C7-generation Corvette but also to the front-engine Corvette as the C8 will adopt a mid-engine layout. Consequently, the American automaker is leaving no stone unturned in its track tests with the ZR1, perhaps foreseeing that it could very well set a sub-7-minute lap time at the German circuit.
The most recent reports indicate that the 2018 ZR1 will ditch the supercharged V8 of the Z06 in favor of an all-new twin-turbo LT5 V8 with upwards of 750 hp. When combined with a number of weight saving measures and the aerodynamic add-ons of this prototype, this grunt should allow the car to give even the Porsche 911 GT2 RS a run for its money.
As for the question as to when the ZR1 will debut, that remains a mystery but it will surely be before 2017 comes to a close.