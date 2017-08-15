2018 Chevrolet Tahoe Custom Announced, Priced From $44,995

The Chevrolet Tahoe is entering the 2018 model year with a new value-focused special edition.
Dubbed the Tahoe Custom, the model is based on the Tahoe LS and features a chromed grille and 18-inch painted aluminum wheels with all-season tires.
The interior largely carries over with the only notable exception being the removal of the third row seat. This increases the cargo capacity to 54 cubic feet but that climbs to 112 cubic feet when the second-row seats are folded down.
Despite being aimed at cost conscious consumers, the model comes nicely equipped with a rearview camera, a remote starting system, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The Tahoe also offers up to five USB ports and 4G LTE connectivity with a Wi-Fi hotspot.
Power is provided by a 5.3-liter V8 engine that produces 355 hp (264 kW) and 383 lb-ft (518 Nm) of torque. This enables the model to tow up to 6,600 pounds (2,993 kg) in its base configuration and up to 8,600 pounds (3,900 kg) with the optional max trailering package.
The 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe Custom will begin arriving at dealerships in September and pricing starts at $44,995.