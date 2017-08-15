2018 Ford GT '67 Heritage Edition Premieres In Monterey

Ford has unveiled the limited-edition 2018 Ford GT ’67 Heritage Edition during Monterey Car Week as a way to pay homage to the firm’s 1967 24 Hours Of Le Mans victory.
The GT ’67 Heritage Edition consists of a Race Red exterior paint scheme with white stripes and the available exposed carbon fiber package. Further distinguishing it from the ‘regular’ GT are Frozen White No.1 graphics on the hood and doors, 20-inch one-piece forged aluminium wheels, red brake calipers and silver wing mirror caps.
The Heritage Edition will only be available on 2018 model year Ford GTs and also incorporates some interior changes, including carbon fiber seats with red stitching, red seatbelt webbing, anodized gray paddle shifters and dark stainless appliqués on the instrument panel, x-brace and door register bezels.
All 2018 Ford GT ’67 Heritage Edition vehicles will also get a serialized identification plaque and exposed matte carbon fiber on the door sills, air register pods and center console.
Speaking about it, exterior design manager for the car, Garen Nicoghosian said “The first Heritage edition car was a huge success, honoring our history with a modern interpretation of the Le Mans winner. Continuing with a 2018 Ford GT based on the winning GT40 Mark IV race car was simply something we needed to do.”