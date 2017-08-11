2018 Honda HR-V Now At Dealerships, Priced From $19,570

For the 2018 model year, the Honda HR-V, now America's best-selling retail subcompact SUV, comes with a new wheel design and a vibrant new exterior color dubbed Aegean Blue Metallic.
The new color is only available on select trims, while the new wheels with black-painted inserts are available on EX and higher trims, enhancing the HR-V's sporty looks.
Among the car's most popular features is the 2nd row MagicSeat system, which offers four different modes for multiple seating and cargo-loading configurations. In fact, fold down the 2nd row seats and you'll end up with 58.8 cu.ft (1,665 liters) of cargo volume.
The $19,570 price tag is attached to the entry-level LX trim, with two-wheel drive and a 6-speed manual transmission. Getting the same version but with all-wheel drive and a CVT automatic means spending $21,670. In the meantime, Flagship EX-L w/Navi models cost $25,040 (2WD) and $26,340 (AWD) respectively.
As for standard safety and driver-assist features, the 2018 HR-V boasts anti-lock brakes (ABS) with Brake Assist and Hill Start Assist, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), a Multi-Angle Rearview Camera, a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and more.