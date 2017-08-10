2018 Jaguar F-Type Brings Excitement To Towns Of Boring And Dull [w/Video]

Jaguar's new campaign for the 2018 F-Type revolves around the small towns of Dull, Perthshire in Scotland and Boring, Oregon, USA.
The British automaker selected two residents of Boring and another pair from Dull, giving them each a new 2018 F-Type R and having them visit their local stores, coffee shops, gas stations and other locations nearby.
By the way, in case these two towns sound made up, here's a quick rundown of where they're located. Dull has a population of only 200 residents and can be found roughly 75 miles (120 km) north of Glasgow in Scotland.
As for Boring, it's positioned approximately 21 miles (33 km) east of Portland, Oregon, and houses 8,000 residents. The two towns actually formed an international alliance back in 2012 in an attempt to boost their image on a larger scale, while also celebrating Dull and Boring Day, an annual public holiday (August 9th).
"The Jaguar F-Type is our performance sports car, so we wanted to demonstrate how the vehicle can excite the senses and enhance everyday driving experiences," said Joe Torpey, communications exec for JLR North America. "Bringing the F-Type to the cities of Dull and Boring allowed us to have a bit of fun with the brand in a way that was relatable for Jaguar consumers in the United Kingdom and the United States."
For the 2018 model year, the F-Type now comes with standard Jaguar InControl Touch Pro infotainment, plus GoPro connectivity. The 2018 F-Type will be available in the US later this year, with prices starting from $59,900.