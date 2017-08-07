2018 Jeep Wrangler Surfaces In FCA Dealership System, Seems To Confirm A Power Soft Top

The Jeep faithful at the JL Wrangler Forums have come across an assortment of new information about the 2018 Wrangler.
According to a post on the group's website, the 2018 Wrangler recently surfaced in FCA's dealership system and it included a handful of preliminary information about the model's options and equipment.
While nothing is set in stone, the documents seem to confirm earlier reports of a power soft top and three different engine options.
Speaking of the latter, powertrain choices are slated to include a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, a 3.6-liter V6, and a 3.0-liter V6 turbo diesel. The engines will reportedly be connected to either a six-speed manual or a new eight-speed automatic gearbox.
Five different variants are expected including two-door versions of the Wrangler Sport and Rubicon as well as four-door versions of the Wrangler Unlimited Sport, Sahara, and Rubicon. This suggests the two-door Wrangler Sahara will be dropped from the lineup.
A variety of different options will be available including premium cloth and leather seats. Buyers can also order air conditioning, an Alpine premium audio system, and an infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility.
Since the Wrangler is built for off-roading, fans will be happy to know there will be a limited-slip rear differential and a selec-trac full-time four-wheel drive system.
The 2018 Jeep Wrangler will be unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November, so expect to learn more about the model in the coming months.
