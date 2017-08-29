2018 Jeep Wrangler Timetable Suggests 2-Door Model Delayed, Diesel Due In August

The 2018 Jeep Wrangler will be unveiled later this year and we're starting to learn more about when the various models and engine options will go into production.
According to information compiled by the JL Wrangler Forums, the first Wrangler Unlimited is slated to roll off the assembly line on November 13th. The model will reportedly be equipped with a 3.6-liter V6 engine and a hard top.
Two weeks later, the 2018 Wrangler and Wrangler Unlimited will be unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Shortly thereafter, the company will begin building Wrangler Unlimited models with soft tops.
The flurry of activity will continue into next year as the company is slated to build the first two-door Wrangler in February. Around the same time, the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine is expected to join the lineup.
While the outgoing Wrangler was expected to stay in production for up to year, it appears the model will now be phased out on March 31st.
A couple months later, the Wrangler could be equipped with a power roof. Nothing is official at this point but the roof may debut as part of a new trim package.
Lastly, the 3.0-liter V6 diesel engine is expected to become available in early August.