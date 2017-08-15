2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Snapped On The Factory Floor

The 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited has been caught completely undisguised at the company's plant in Toledo, Ohio.
Posted by the Jeep fanatics at the JL Wrangler Forums, the picture gives us our best look at the upcoming off-roader.
While the picture only shows us part of the new Wrangler, it reveals the model will be equipped with front fender vents, new door handles, and a prominent character line that integrated into the doors. The hood also appears flatter and features large bumpers for the folding windscreen.
The 2018 Wrangler will be unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November and it is slated to feature a handful of aluminum components as well as three different engines including a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, a 3.6-liter V6, and a 3.0-liter V6 turbo diesel. The engines can be paired to either a six-speed manual or a new eight-speed automatic transmission.
A leak from FCA's dealership ordering system revealed the model will be available with a variety of different options including a power soft top, an Alpine audio system, and an infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. Customers will also be able to order premium cloth or leather seats as well as an air conditioning system.