2018 Maserati Ghibli Debuts In China With New GranLusso and GranSport Editions

The facelifted Maserati Ghibli made its public debut at the Chengdu Motor Show, introducing its two new distinct versions, the GranLusso and GranSport.
Maserati has chosen to transfer the trim strategy introduced in the Quattroporte last year to the new Ghibli which also received a subtle exterior restyle, specific for each of the GranLusso and GranSport trims.
Granlusso models focus more on the luxury side of things, featuring among other things silk upholstery for the interior and a more elegant exterior treatment for the bumpers while the GranSport gets a more aggressive exterior treatment and bespoke interior features as well.
Both the new trims can be had with all four of Ghibli’s powertrain options, featuring adaptive LED headlights as a bonus.
Hardware changes include the adoption of an electric steering system, instead of the outgoing hydraulic one which was deemed necessary for the integration of the new active safety systems, such as the Highway Assist, Lane Keeping Assist and Active Blind Spot Assist together with the adaptive cruise control and Traffic Sign Recognition.
The Ferrari-built 3.0-liter V6 Twin Turbo unit fitted on the Ghibli S and S Q4 models was also updated to produce 20hp more, at 430hp, and 30Nm more, at 580Nm (427lb-ft) of peak torque. Maserati claims a 0-62mph in 4.7 seconds for the Ghibli S Q4, an improvement of 0.1 seconds, and a top speed of 178mph (286km/h) for both the S and the S Q4.