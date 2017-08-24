2018 Mercedes CLS Enters Final Development Phase, Drops Camo Almost Completely

Mercedes is putting the final touches to the upcoming CLS, with these latest spy shots revealing a car that’s pretty much free of any camouflage.
This late prototype is partially covered by a black foil, only hiding details like the shape of the front bumper and revealing a very appealing and elegant four-door coupe shape.
The new generation CLS is based on the same platform as the E-Class, though it will be slightly longer and wider as part of its positioning above the normal E-Class models.
The engine range will be shared with the E-Class as well, including a plug-in hybrid powertrain, so don’t expect any surprises there either. Sadly there will be no Shooting Brake version this time around due to slow sales of the previous model. As for the interior, it will follow basically the same lines Mercedes is using in pretty much all of its passenger models, which means getting twin digital displays and curvy dashboard lines.
There will be plenty of differences between the CLS and the upcoming AMG GT4 too, with the former adopting a four-door saloon bodywork and the latter being a muscular liftback that will also bear the Panamericana front grille. The interior of the AMG GT4 is also expected to be different as well.
Judging by the lack of camouflage, it won’t be surprising to see Mercedes pulling the wraps off the new CLS at the Frankfurt Motor Show in the next few weeks.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops