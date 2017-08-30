2018 Nissan 370Z Coupe Arrives With Minor Tweaks

In production since 2009, the Nissan 370Z is one of the oldest sports cars on the market.
Still, the automaker believes that it's not time to replace it just yet, so they have slightly updated it for the 2018MY.
Visually, the fixed-roof model now benefits from standard tinted lights, front and rear, a combo that was previously available on the Nismo, in addition to black door handles, black rear bumper fascia, and new 19-inch alloy wheels. Rounding up the list of exterior changes is the introduction of a new Red Metallic paint.
Despite retaining the 3.7-liter V6 engine that delivers 328PS (323hp) to the rear wheels, through a six-speed manual or a 7-speed automatic transmission, the 2018 Nissan 370Z Coupe has now welcomed a new high-performance clutch. Developed by Exedy, it's only available on the stick shift version, and is said to "perfect the downshift" by "reducing driver pedal effort" and "delivering greater levels of gear change precision and comfort".
One last novelty for the 2018MY is the NissanConnect Premium infotainment system, with its 7-inch touchscreen display, satellite navigation, DVD player, and reversing camera, which can be had as an optional extra.
Nissan says that the 370Z Roadster and 370Z Nismo remain on sale without the 2018MY upgrades.