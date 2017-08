2018 Nissan Armada Gets New Tech, Priced From $45,600

PHOTO GALLERY

U.S. pricing for the 2018 Nissan Armada will start from $45,600 MSRP for the SV 2WD model, and climb as high as $61,590 for the Platinum 4WD flagship version.For the 2018 model year , Nissan has added NissanConnect Services as standard to the Armada, a feature that comes with an 8" multi-touch control display, HD radio, SiriusXM Travel Link (three years trial), Enhanced Voice Recognition, Hands-Free Text Messaging Assistant and additional USB ports for all three grade levels.All 2018 Armadas come with a 390 HP 5.6-liter V8 engine, mated to a 7-speed automatic, plus enough room to seat eight passengers.Armada Platinum versions will now feature the Intelligent Rear View Mirror (I-RVM) system, which is available for the first time on any Nissan model. The system uses a high-resolution camera mounted at the rear in order to project a clear image onto an LCD screen built directly into the rearview mirror.The driver can then switch between the traditional mirror and the Intelligent Rear View Mirror by flipping a switch.said Nissan North America VP, Michael Bunce.What the tech does is basically it bypasses whatever it is you have in the car, giving you a direct line of sight behind your Armada Aside from the I-RVM system, flagship Platinum models also come with a power-sliding moonroof, front climate controlled seats, a Family Entertainment System and Nissan Safety Shield technologies. In the meantime, SL grade models feature Remote Start as standard, as well as power 60/40 3rd row seat, a power liftgate, 20" wheels and Nissan's Intelligent Around View Monitor