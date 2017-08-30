2018 Nissan Armada Gets New Tech, Priced From $45,600

U.S. pricing for the 2018 Nissan Armada will start from $45,600 MSRP for the SV 2WD model, and climb as high as $61,590 for the Platinum 4WD flagship version.
For the 2018 model year, Nissan has added NissanConnect Services as standard to the Armada, a feature that comes with an 8" multi-touch control display, HD radio, SiriusXM Travel Link (three years trial), Enhanced Voice Recognition, Hands-Free Text Messaging Assistant and additional USB ports for all three grade levels.
All 2018 Armadas come with a 390 HP 5.6-liter V8 engine, mated to a 7-speed automatic, plus enough room to seat eight passengers.
Armada Platinum versions will now feature the Intelligent Rear View Mirror (I-RVM) system, which is available for the first time on any Nissan model. The system uses a high-resolution camera mounted at the rear in order to project a clear image onto an LCD screen built directly into the rearview mirror.
The driver can then switch between the traditional mirror and the Intelligent Rear View Mirror by flipping a switch.
"Not since a magic mirror of children's fables has a mirror seemed to have such special powers as the new I-RVM," said Nissan North America VP, Michael Bunce. "It provides a clear, expanded field of view under a wide range of conditions - giving the driver the best possible view of the rear flanks no matter how tall the passengers in the back seat or how many balloons you have to take to that party."
What the tech does is basically it bypasses whatever it is you have in the car, giving you a direct line of sight behind your Armada.
Aside from the I-RVM system, flagship Platinum models also come with a power-sliding moonroof, front climate controlled seats, a Family Entertainment System and Nissan Safety Shield technologies. In the meantime, SL grade models feature Remote Start as standard, as well as power 60/40 3rd row seat, a power liftgate, 20" wheels and Nissan's Intelligent Around View Monitor.