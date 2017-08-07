2018 Nissan Leaf Caught Undisguised On The Factory Floor

Nissan has been slowly teasing the redesigned Leaf but it appears one employee has jumped the gun and posted undisguised photos of the model on Twitter.
As discovered by Jalopnik, Twitter user @Nb8cKK tagged @CyberMagazineX in a tweet which said "I work for a Nissan workplace, but I found a new type Leaf at the inspection line of the Oppama factory!" This is a pretty good way to get fired and it probably explains why the tweet was quickly deleted.
Of course, the internet rarely forgets and the photos were archived for our viewing pleasure.
As you can see, the redesigned Leaf is better looking than its predecessor as it adopts a more conventional design with a familiar V-Motion grille that is flanked by slender headlights. The car also features an upward sweeping beltline and what appears to be a floating roof. Unfortunately, the rear image of the car is pretty blurry but previous spy photos have shown the model will have a tailgate-mounted spoiler and L-shaped taillights.
The 2018 Nissan Leaf will be unveiled on September 6th and the automaker has already confirmed the model won't generate any lift and will come equipped with ProPilot Park technology which enables the car to park itself. Drivers will also find an e-Pedal which will allow them to accelerate, decelerate, and stop by simply using their right foot.