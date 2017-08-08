2018 Nissan Leaf Will Allegedly Have Three Trim Levels

A U.S. listing website indicates that when the 2018 Nissan Leaf goes on sale, it will be offered in three different guises.
Autobytel has published a configurator for the new electric vehicle and reports that it will be available in the U.S. as the Leaf S, Leaf SV and Leaf SL. Prices for the Leaf S will start at $29,990, rise to $32,490 for the Leaf SV and top out at $36,200 for the Leaf SL.
The listing also says that all three trim levels will feature the same 110 kW (147 hp) and 320 Nm motor reportedly paired to a 40-kWh battery pack. No range has been published but according to reports, it might be up to 340 miles (550 km) if owners opt for a larger but yet-to-be-confirmed battery pack.
Other interesting takeaways from the listing is the fact that the ProPilot Assist self-parking system will only be available with the $900 SL Technology Package. The pack also includes Intelligent Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking, Electric Parking Brake, High Beam Assist and Intelligent Lane Intervention, making it well worth the money.
Nissan says the new Leaf will debut on September 6 but if leaks like this continue, we may know every detail about the new EV well before that.