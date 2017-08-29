2018 Porsche Cayenne Debuts As Company Says Its More 911-Like Than Ever

Porsche has officially unveiled the 2018 Cayenne ahead of its debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show.
Looking instantly recognizable, the redesigned crossover has an evolutionary front fascia with larger air intakes and new LED headlights. The familiar styling continues further back but Porsche says the Cayenne has a lower roofline which helps to give it a more athletic stance. Other notable changes include larger alloy wheels and new taillights that echo those of the Panamera Sport Turismo.
Bigger changes occur in the cabin as drivers will find a new center console which has a mix of analogue and digital controls. A more noticeable feature is the 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system which has internet connectivity.
Once seated behind the three spoke steering wheel, drivers will found a new instrument cluster with an analogue tachometer that is flanked by two 7-inch displays. Other highlights include Bose and Burmester audio systems as well as a larger luggage compartment which has a capacity of 770 liters (27.1 cubic feet).
Under the hood, a variety of different engines will be available including a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that produces 340 PS (250 kW) and 450 Nm (331 lb-ft) of torque. It is connected to a new eight-speed automatic transmission and an active all-wheel drive system which enables the model to accelerate from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in as little as 5.9 seconds when equipped with the Sport Chrono Package.
Moving up to the Cayenne S rewards buyers with a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 with 440 PS (324 kW) and 550 Nm (405 lb-ft) of torque. Thanks to the additional power, the crossover can run from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in as little as 4.9 seconds before hitting a top speed of 265 km/h (164 mph).
Speaking of performance, the 2018 Cayenne is slightly lighter than its predecessor thanks to the extensive use of aluminum. The model now tips the scale at 1,985 kg (4,376 lbs) which is a reduction of up to 65 kg (143 lbs).
To help bring the model to a stop, the Cayenne can be equipped with new Porsche Surface Coated Brakes which consist of a cast-iron disc with a special tungsten-carbide coating. Porsche says the coating increases friction while also reducing wear.
In the tech department, the Cayenne can be equipped with an assortment of driver assistance systems including adaptive cruise control. Other highlights include Night Vision Assist, Lane Change Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, and Traffic Jam Assist.
The 2018 Porsche Cayenne is currently available to order and German pricing starts at €74,828.