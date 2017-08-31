2018 Porsche Cayenne Goes Exploring In New Promo

Porsche has thrown the ball into the yard of Mercedes, BMW, and Audi by bringing the Cayenne into its third generation.
Presented earlier this week, ahead of its public debut set for the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, the SUV is hotter than ever, and despite being all-new, both on the outside, and in the cabin, it remains instantly recognizable thanks to its evolutionary styling.
Those interested in Porsche's latest product will find two displays flanking the analogue tachometer inside, a new center console, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment with internet connectivity, premium audio systems, and a wide range of driver assist technologies. The boot space has also increased, compared to its predecessor, and it will gladly take in 770 liters of luggage, with the rear seats up.
In its current range-topping form, it uses a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 gasoline engine that feeds 440PS (434hp) and 550Nm (406lb-ft) of torque to the wheels. The 0-100km/h (62mph) acceleration takes less than 5 seconds, and top speed is 265km/h (164mph).
Despite being unveiled just a few days ago, the 2018 Porsche Cayenne can already be ordered, in several markets, and in its homeland, Germany, it can be had from €74,828 ($89,279).
Its instant availability means that the brand's marketing machine has to bring it forward, and they are doing just that by constantly releasing promotional videos, with the latest one showing it on an epic journey, from the mountain top to the city center.