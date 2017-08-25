2018 Porsche Cayenne Rendered With Mission E Styling

Porsche has an entirely new generation Cayenne coming our way soon, and thanks to the numerous spy shots, we have a pretty good idea of how it will look like.
It will sport an evolutionary design, with some styling features borrowed from the latest cars in the brand's lineup, and it could very well look similar to these renderings posted by Aksyonov Nikita.
Stuttgart's mid-size luxury crossover has been imagined, in this case, with a few design elements borrowed from the Mission E Concept, such as the lighting units at the front, and the taillights that are united by a light strip in one of the CGIs.
We will know more about the new generation Porsche Cayenne on August 29, when it will be unveiled officially, ahead of its public premiere set for the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, in mid-September.
Until then, we will remind you that the first examples of the brand's challenger to the likes of the BMW X5, and others in the segment, will be offered with a choice of V6 and V8 turbocharged gasoline units, joined eventually by some plug-in hybrids. The usual diesels are believed to have been pushed back, due to the Dieselgate scandal, but they're not expected to be dropped completely from the lineup, in Europe at least.