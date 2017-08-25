2018 Porsche Cayenne Surfaces Early With An Evolutionary Design

The first pictures of the 2018 Porsche Cayenne have surfaced online ahead of its official unveiling on August 29th.
Posted by Auto Express, the images reveal the redesigned crossover will have an evolutionary exterior that is instantly recognizable.
Starting up front, the model adopts a modestly revised grille with larger air intakes and slimmer LED daytime running lights. We can also see familiar headlights and a new hood.
Moving further back, the Cayenne has a sportier roofline and what appears to be a longer wheelbase. The rear quarter windows are also smaller than before and this help to give the crossover a more athletic appearance.
Of course, the biggest change occurs out back as the Cayenne adopts new taillights which are similar to the ones used on the Panamera Sport Turismo.
While the exterior styling will be familiar to previous Cayenne owners, the cabin is all-new and equipped with a number of high-tech features.
Once seated behind the three-spoke steering wheel, drivers will find themselves surrounded by leather upholstery, wood trim, and a new instrument cluster which appears two have two different digital displays. The cabin also boasts a massive widescreen infotainment system which resides above a new center console that has digital controls similar to those on the Panamera.
Details will be announced next week but the Cayenne is expected to be powered by a variety of different engines sourced from the Panamera. At launch, we can expect a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 developing 330 hp (246 kW) and 331 lb-ft (448 Nm) of torque as well as a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 churning out 440 hp (328 kW) and 405 lb-ft (548 Nm) of torque. They will eventually be joined by additional options including a plug-in hybrid unit.