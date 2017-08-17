2018 Porsche Cayenne To Be Unveiled On August 29th, Diesel Variants Delayed

Porsche is putting the finishing touches on the 2018 Cayenne but it appears the diesel variants have been delayed.
According to Car and Driver, the model will be unveiled on August 29th with a turbocharged V6 engine. A turbocharged V8 model is also in the works and that vehicle will reportedly be shown at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September.
A handful of plug-in hybrids are expected to join the lineup later down the road and they are set to be equipped with V6 and V8 engines. The latter model will follow in the footsteps of the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid and produce around 700 hp (522 kW).
Diesel fans are reportedly out of luck as the publication is reporting the company is unlikely to announce the diesel-powered models until the drama surrounding the Dieselgate scandal calms down. While the models will be delayed, there aren't any plans to drop them in Europe as one source stated “it is simply unthinkable that all of our diesel customers will switch into gasoline" due to fuel prices.
A U.S. launch seems more unclear as the source said it's possible but, even if that does occur, it won't happen anytime soon.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops