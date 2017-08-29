2018 Ram Harvest Edition Is Perfect For Farmers, Priced From $41,305

Farmers throughout North America can rejoice following Ram’s decision to create a new pickup truck package, dubbed the Harvest Edition.
The Ram Harvest Edition package can be optioned on any four-door Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 and adds a number of features to make the pickups even more versatile and durable.
Among the key features available are side steps, rear bumper step, mud flaps, rubber floor mats, 4G WiFi, navigation, Sirius radio with weather and a spray-in bedliner. Additionally, four-wheel drive Ram models receive a tow hook as part of the package while all 1500 models benefit from a one-inch suspension lift.
In terms of paint, the Harvest Edition can be finished in Case IH red and New Holland blue, as well as more traditional shades of white, black and silver. All come with chrome wing mirrors, a chrome front grille and chrome bumpers. 1500 models even have chrome wheels, while heavy duty alternatives have polished shoes instead.
Prices for the 2018 Ram 1500 Harvest Edition will start at $41,305 after the destination charge. Heavy Duty prices commence at $47,630.