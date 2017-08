2018 Renault Megane RS Caught Naked In New Leak

PHOTO GALLERY

Renault can’t catch a break with the leaks of the upcoming 2018 Megane RS , with three photos finding their way online ahead of its official reveal.The photos, courtesy of the Virtuel Car , show the front, the rear and a bit of the side of a production model finished in bright red.This is also our first proper look at the front end of the upcoming hot hatch, which features a set of characteristic LED fog lights and a more aggressive front bumper that incorporates a silver trim piece on its lower part. As expected, the 2018 Renault Megane RS is also wider thanks to a set of fender flares.We’ve already seen the rear end of the car on a previous leak , which features a big diffuser that provides actual downforce and houses a big, single rectangular exhaust tip in the middle. Additional air outlets can also be found on the rear bumper.The new Renault Megane RS is expected to be powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter petrol with around 300hp that’s mated either to a six-speed manual or a dual-clutch transmission. The chassis will be featuring bespoke version of the company’s rear-wheel steering system, a limited-slip differential, an advanced aero agenda and of course a sport suspension tuned by the gods over at Renault Sport.The official reveal date for the 2018 Renault Megane RS is set for September 12 at the Frankfurt Motor Show.