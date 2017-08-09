2018 Renault Megane RS Caught Naked In New Leak

Renault can’t catch a break with the leaks of the upcoming 2018 Megane RS, with three photos finding their way online ahead of its official reveal.
The photos, courtesy of the Virtuel Car, show the front, the rear and a bit of the side of a production model finished in bright red.
This is also our first proper look at the front end of the upcoming hot hatch, which features a set of characteristic LED fog lights and a more aggressive front bumper that incorporates a silver trim piece on its lower part. As expected, the 2018 Renault Megane RS is also wider thanks to a set of fender flares.
We’ve already seen the rear end of the car on a previous leak, which features a big diffuser that provides actual downforce and houses a big, single rectangular exhaust tip in the middle. Additional air outlets can also be found on the rear bumper.
The new Renault Megane RS is expected to be powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter petrol with around 300hp that’s mated either to a six-speed manual or a dual-clutch transmission. The chassis will be featuring bespoke version of the company’s rear-wheel steering system, a limited-slip differential, an advanced aero agenda and of course a sport suspension tuned by the gods over at Renault Sport.
The official reveal date for the 2018 Renault Megane RS is set for September 12 at the Frankfurt Motor Show.