2018 Volkswagen Golf Sportsvan Gets Sharpened Design, New Tech

The Volkswagen Golf Sportsvan has gotten in range with the rest of the Golf family.
Unveiled ahead of its 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show public premiere, the versatile five-door compact car comes with new bumpers, headlights with LED tech on more expensive models, LED taillights, fresh wheel patterns, and a new Cranberry Red exterior color.
Inside, the 2018 Volkswagen Golf Sportsvan has received new decorative trim, fabrics, and leather seats, in addition to the Discover Pro navigation system that features a 9.2-inch display, gesture control, and five capacitive touch buttons along the left border. The Media Control app is also part of the offerings, which provides an interface to the infotainment system for smartphones and tablets, allowing users to control the system from their mobile device.
Volkswagen has also added the 'Security & Service' package that allows drivers to access assistance in a range of situations, with highlights such as 'Roadside service', 'Automatic accident notification', and 'Service scheduling'.
New driver assistance systems have also been added to the Golf Sportsvan, including the Pedestrian Monitoring, as part of the Front Assist with City Emergency Braking, Traffic Jam Assist semi-automated stop-and-go driving up to 60km/h (37mph), Emergency Assist, latest-gen Park Assist, and Trailer Assist.
The engine lineup has welcomed three new TSI petrol units, and it also includes two TDI diesels that feature Active Cylinder Management.
Full details on the car will be announced starting with September 12, while order books will open this fall in Germany.