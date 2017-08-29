2018 Volkswagen Polo Detailed In Extensive Image Gallery

Volkswagen's challenger to the likes of the Opel/Vauxhall Corsa, Ford Fiesta, and Renault Clio, among others, the new-gen Polo, has been detailed in a new image gallery.
Unveiled earlier this summer, the German supermini adopts an evolutionary design, though it does come with a larger footprint than the car it replaces, which translates into a more spacious cabin and additional space in the boot.
Under the skin, the 2018 Volkswagen Polo uses the MQB A0 architecture, shared with the latest Seat Ibiza. The platform allows it access to a variety of gasoline and diesel burners, with outputs ranging between 65PS (64hp) and 200PS (197hp), including a natural gas unit, for the first time ever. The latter is a 1.0-liter lump that feeds 90PS (88hp) to the wheels. Moreover, the manufacturer claims that by the end of the year, six additional engine options will complete the family.
Customers can also choose between three trim levels, called Trendline, Comfortline, and Highline, and the Beats special edition. However, if you can wait until the end of 2017, then you could also go for the GTI flavor.
Volkswagen has no plans of offering the new Polo in the United States, but the car can already be had in several European countries, including Germany, where it starts from €12,975 ($15,500).