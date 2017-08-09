2018 Volkswagen T-Roc Looks Sexy In New Teaser

Volkswagen continues to tease the upcoming T-Roc, by releasing yet another sketch of their upcoming small SUV.
Shared on the company's social media pages, the picture shows VW's rival to the likes of the Nissan Juke and Peugeot 2008 sporting an appealing front end, with slim headlights flanking the wide grille, protective elements on the lower parts, a slightly sloping roofline, and, surprisingly, a 3-door layout.
Volkswagen says that the T-Roc will adopt a 'surprising progressive design', which seems to be on par with this latest teaser. However, recent spy shots say otherwise with the prototype sporting a toned down look compared to the concept that was presented some 3 years ago, and a five-door body style, in addition to some styling elements borrowed from the Tiguan.
The Volkswagen T-Roc borrows its nuts and bolts from the new Polo and Seat Ibiza. Underpinned by the MQB A0 platform, the small SUV will likely get a lineup of gasoline and diesel engines, with three and four cylinders. Lesser models will have to do with a manual gearbox and two-wheel drive, but pay extra and you will be able to spec it with a dual-clutch automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.
Volkswagen will drop the veils off the T-Roc on August 23, before displaying it at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, next month.