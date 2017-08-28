2018 Volvo S60 And V60 Polestar Come In A Limited Number With Carbon Fiber Aerodynamic Enhancements

Volvo's performance brand, Polestar, has dropped the veil off the 2018MY S60 and V60, which get a new exterior package.
Jointly developed by the engineers of Polestar and Cyan Racing, the brand's motorsport partner, they feature data and learnings derived from the World Touring Car Championship (WTCC).
All cars get a new front splitter, side sills, and rear spoiler extension, made from carbon fiber, which increase downforce by 30 percent, grip, and high-speed stability. Other changes include carbon fiber side mirror casings, high-gloss black Polestar diamond cut wheels, and a new exterior color called Bursting Blue Metallic.
The interior of the 2018 Volvo S60 and V60 Polestar remains pretty much identical to the one of their predecessors, except for a few tweaks such as the new seat upholstery, blue contrast stitching, and Polestar embroidering. Volvo claims that more than 250 components have been changed, compared to the regular models, which also include the adjustable Ohlins shock absorbers, and six-piston Brembo brake calipers with 371mm discs.
No changes have been performed in the engine compartment, as both the S60 and V60 are powered by the same 2-liter four-cylinder twin-charged engine that comes from the S90 and XC60, and makes 367PS (362hp) and 470Nm (347lb-ft) of torque.
Naught to 100km/h (62mph) takes 4.7sec and 4.8sec in the S60 and V60, respectively, and top speed is electronically limited to 250km/h (155mph) in both cases.
Only 1,500 units will be produced featuring these aerodynamic enhancements, and all of them will receive a unique number on the tread plate. Pricing has yet to be announced.