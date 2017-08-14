2019 Audi Q3 To Spawn Plug-in Hybrid And Electric Variants

The Audi Q3 has always felt like a bit of a rush job but thankfully a redesigned model is expected to be introduced in mid-2018.
Currently undergoing testing, the crossover promises to be a major improvement over its predecessor as it will ride on the MQB platform. While the architecture isn't exactly new, it's significantly fresher than the current model's PQ35 platform which dates back to 2003.
Thanks to the new architecture, the 2019 Audi Q3 is expected to be up to 50 kg (110 lbs) lighter than the outgoing model despite the fact that it will reportedly grow in size. The MQB platform also offers more rigidity than the PQ35 architecture and this should help to improve comfort and drivability.
The Q3's interior is expected to come equipped with an Audi Virtual Cockpit as well as a 9.2-inch touchscreen display. The crossover's extended wheelbase, which could grow by 50mm (1.9 inches), should also create a more accommodating rear passenger compartment as well as a more spacious boot.
Engine options remain unconfirmed but Autocar is reporting the model will be offered with a 1.5-liter four-cylinder that has outputs of 128 hp (95 kW) and 148 hp (110 kW). There should also be a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with around 248 hp (185 kW).
Despite being drawn into the dieselgate scandal, Audi is expected to offer a 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel engine with outputs of 148 hp (110 kW), 187 hp (140 kW), and 237 hp (176 kW).
Drivers who want efficiency without the diesel engine can opt for a plug-in hybrid variant which is rumored to combine a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine with an electric motor and a small battery pack. The system will reportedly have a combined output in excess of 200 hp (149 kW) and an electric-only range of up to 31 miles (50 km).
Speaking of eco-friendly powertrains, there could be an electric Q3 e-tron. Designed with the Chinese market in mind, the model will reportedly be front-wheel drive and have a 35.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that allows the vehicle to travel up to 186 miles (299 km) on a single charge.
Lastly, we can expect a couple of high-performance models with a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine. The engine is expected to produce approximately 335 hp (250 kW) in the S Q3 and 395 hp (295 kW) in the RS Q3.