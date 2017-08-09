2019 BMW 3-Series Prototype Caught Wearing Production Headlights

The 2019 BMW 3-Series is inching closer to dealerships as spy photographers have snapped a new prototype wearing production head- and taillights.
Dressed in the company's familiar camouflage, the car gives us a better look at the production model which is scheduled to arrive in the United States by the end of 2018.
While we can't see all of the styling details, it's clear the redesigned sedan will follow in the footsteps of the 5-Series and adopt a more prominent grille as well as evolutionary headlights. Moving further back, we can see a familiar character line and slightly longer rear doors. Lastly, at the rear, there's more curvaceous body work and wraparound LED taillights.
The photographer couldn't get close enough to take interior photos but previous shots have shown the model will have a three-spoke steering wheel, a partially digital instrument cluster, and the obligatory iDrive infotainment system.
A variety of different engines are expected including a 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo four-cylinder with 248 hp (185 kW). Drivers can also look forward to an M40i variant with a 3.0-liter TwinPower Turbo six-cylinder engine developing 355 hp (265 kW). Previous reports have also suggested we can expect a 340d M Performance with all-wheel drive and a diesel engine developing around 315 hp (235 kW).
Drivers who value efficiency over performance won't be short on options either as the company is reportedly planning at least two different plug-in hybrid variants as well as a model with an electric powertrain.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops