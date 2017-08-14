2019 BMW X5 Hits The Road With Laser Lights

Aside from BMW fitting this 2019 X5 prototype with production headlights and taillights, it also appears that when it comes to this SUV's front end, the Bavarian automaker might be readying a surprise.
Notice that hint of blue inside each optical unit? It's a dead giveaway for BMW's Laserlight technology, which features fine blue strips positioned inside the headlights.
According to the German automaker, laser headlights are 30% more energy efficient than LED lights, while also illuminating the road ahead with greater light intensity.
Sticking to the front fascia, we can't help but notice those gigantic kidney grilles, the pronounced shark nose and overall sportier contours. Unfortunately, while partially uncovered, the taillights tell us very little in terms of shape or graphics.
The 2019 BMW X5 is based on the CLAR (Cluster Architecture) modular platform, just like its 5 and 7-Series siblings. This will most likely result in a more rigid and lighter product, with savings rumored to be in the 250 to 300 kg (550 lbs to 660 lbs) range.
Since engine options should be carried over from the all-new 5-Series, we might see the redesigned X5 utilize BMW's 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo four-pot, which is good for 251 PS (248 HP) and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft) of torque, as well as a 3.0-liter six-cylinder turbo with 340 PS (335 HP) and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft), and a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 good for 462 PS (456 HP) and 650 Nm (480 lb-ft). We can also expect a plug-in hybrid version to arrive further down the line, as will a new X5 M model, thought to have over 600 horses underneath its bonnet.
BMW's new Audi Q7/Porsche Cayenne/Mercedes GLE rival is expected to debut no sooner than late 2018.
