2019 Jeep Wrangler Pickup Truck To Be Named Scrambler, 3.0L V6 Diesel Sort-of Confirmed

Jeep’s upcoming Wrangler pickup truck will be reportedly name the Jeep Scrambler once it hits the market in 2019.
JeepScramblerForum, a sister site to JLWranglerForums, cites inside sources about the name of the new Wrangler variant, with the Scrambler trademark name to have been renewed by FCA in March of 2015.
Codenamed internally as JT, the new Jeep Scrambler will share the 3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel engine with the regular Wrangler JL. This was sort-of confirmed by the FCA sales code for the particular engine (EXJ) that revealed the program codes for each vehicle destined to receive it.
The system also didn’t show the 3.6-liter V6 Pentastar or the 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo petrol units as part of the JT family but this could be due to the system being not complete yet.
The upcoming JT pickup will also offer at least 3 roof options – a black three-piece hardtop, a body-colored three-piece hardtop and a premium black Sunrider soft top, which confirms that the model will also feature a removable roof.
The site also got hold of some CAD files of the 2019 Scrambler’s frame and axles and compared them with the current four-door JK Wrangler Unlimited, finding that the upcoming pickup truck’s frame will be around 18 percent longer than the current four-door Wrangler’s frame.
The axles also appear to be Dana 12-bolt items which is significantly stronger over the current Wrangler’s Dana 44 items, raising the truck’s payload capacity and tow rating. Production of the upcoming Jeep Scrambler is expected to start in late 2018, with the new generation Wrangler to be unveiled in the next couple of months, possibly at the LA Auto Show, so stay tuned.