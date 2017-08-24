2019 Suzuki Jimny Leaks Looking Oh-So Familiar

Not long after our spies snapped the 2019 Suzuki Jimny in the midst of testing, images of the redesigned SUV have emerged following a company presentation detailing its product roadmap.
As we long suspected (and hoped for), the new Jimny hasn't totally sacrificed its iconic design and still remains identifiable. What that means is that the SUV maintains its small proportions and its front end continues to be dominated by a slim, horizontal grille and a set of simple headlights, now round rather than the square shape of the original.
The interior of the new Jimny also has a very boxy design reminiscent of the old car but there are some changes, most notably a large touchscreen infotainment screen and a redesigned steering wheel.
Our sources suggest that the 2019 Jimny will use a ladder frame and the firm's AllGrip Pro all-wheel drive system. Engines remain unknown at this stage but the 110 hp, 1.0-liter engine of the Baleno is expected.
Expect to see the 2019 Suzuki Jimny premiere at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show.