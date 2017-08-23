23-Year-Old Crashes Rented Lamborghini Huracan In Washington

A 23-year-old man in Edmonds, Washington has been left red-faced after crashing a rented Lamborghini Huracan.
Q13 Fox reports that the supercar was seen by police at approximately 11:30 pm with a female passenger hanging out of the window with a beer in her hand.
As police attempted to pull over the Huracan, the driver reportedly sped away and ran a number of stop signs. Just a few moments later, the car rear ended another vehicle, police report, causing significant damage to the Lamborghini’s front end.
When authorities arrived on the scene of the crash, they quickly charged the 20-year-old for being a minor in possession of alcohol while the driver was booked for DUI and attempting to elude a police vehicle.
As if things couldn’t get any worse, it is reported that the $1,300 a day rental was actually booked under the name of the 23-year-old’s brother.
Images via Edmonds Police Department.