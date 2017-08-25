3,000 HP Lamborghini Huracan Goes 257 MPH / 413 KPH In 1/2 Mile!

What do you get when you combine a 3,000 hp, twin-turbo V10 engine with a sequential transmission, all-wheel drive and a drag strip? The world's quickest Lamborghini Huracan
Built by Underground Racing and owned by Kuwait racing team Drag965, this bright Huracan made headlines in May after reaching 250 mph in the half mile. Fast forward to August and it has broken its own record, sprinting down a U.S. runway at 256.99 mph (413 km/h). That's faster than the Bugatti Veyron's vmax and was achieved in less than 15 seconds.
What is particularly remarkable is that this Huracan remains street legal and retains all of its standard creature comforts, including air conditioning and satelitte navigation.
As fast as it is, it doesn't hold the accolade of the world's fastest street car. That title belongs to a 2006 Ford GT which earlier this year, hit a barely-believable 293.6 mph (472.7 km/h) in the half mile.
Worlds fastest 1/2 mile car at 256.99! This is a fully loaded street car. The owner could drive this Underground Racing Twin Turbo Huracan across the country if he wanted. Special thanks to the entire Underground Racing team, including Proline Racing, Harry at Precision Turbos, John Reed. Great driving as usual from Gidi Chamdi Thanks you Mohammad @ Drag965 for letting us build this monster for you!