40+ Minutes Of POV Drive Should Make You Want A Lexus LC 500

There are plenty reviews of the Lexus LC 500 out there, but not many of them let you experience it on the road from the driver's seat.
However, the one posted by WindingRoadMagazine does just that, but you won't get to hear the sound of the V8 engine that much, because it's sprinkled with some pointers.
Now, before moving on to the actual video that's 42 minutes long, we will remind you that the LC 500, is offered from $92,000 on our shores.
It's powered by a 5.0-liter V8 engine that drives the rear wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission. Output stands at 467 horses and 389 pound-feet (527Nm) of torque, allowing the LC 500 to reach 60mph (96km/h) in just 4.4 seconds before topping out at 168mph (270km/h).
Its hybrid counterpart is a bit slower, needing 4.7sec from 0 to 60mph (96km/h), and going up to 155mph (250km/h). It uses a 3.5-liter V6 gasoline engine and an electric motor, fed by a lithium-ion battery pack, to produce 354hp, and can be had from $96,510.