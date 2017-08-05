5th-Gen Camaro ZL1 Stays With Challenger Hellcat Over A 1/4 Mile

After watching this previous-generation Camaro ZL1 give the Dodge Challenger Hellcat a real run for its money, a certain Fast and Furious tag line might come to mind.
We're talking about the late Paul Walker telling Vin Diesel "Dude, I almost had you" after losing to him in what would become one of the most iconic Hollywood drag races of the 21st century.
While you probably know how that particular race ended on-screen, we're going to let you watch this clip in order to see which of these cars crossed the finish line first.
Also, know that both of these models are stock, as stated in the description of the video, and that there is, of course, a considerable difference in power output - favoring the Challenger.
We're talking 707 HP (717 PS) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque underneath the Dodge's bonnet, and 580 HP (588 PS) to go with 556 lb-ft (754 Nm) for the supercharged Chevy. In the end though, the difference between the two was only 0.43 seconds.
So what's it going to be, more power or less weight? Sound off below.