707HP 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Priced From $86,995

Jeep has announced the pricing details of the 2018 Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, which is the most powerful SUV in the world right now with the kind help of the Hellcat’s powertrain.
Powered by the same supercharged 707hp 6.2-liter V8 engine as used in the Hellcat models, the Trackhawk version of the Grand Cherokee is now able to hit 60mph from standing in 3.5 seconds, with the standing quarter coming in 11.6 seconds at 116mph. Top speed is 180mph.
A Torqueflite eight-speed automatic transmission and other driveline components have been upgraded to cope with the monstrous power output.
“The 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk delivers astounding performance numbers, backed by renowned SRT engineering that combines world-class on-road driving dynamics with luxury, refinement and an array of innovative advanced technology,” said Mike Manley, Head of Jeep Brand – FCA Global.
“As the most powerful and quickest SUV, there is nothing else like the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk in the market, and with its starting price of $85,900, there is no better value for a high-performance SUV,” he concluded.
The standard kit list includes features like 20x10-inch Titanium-finish alloys, big Brembo brakes, five drive-mode Selec-Track system with adaptive Bilstein dampers, a limited-slip rear differential and many more.
Customers will be able to place their orders in a Jeep dealership nationwide, starting from August 10. The starting price has been set at $86,995, including a $1,095 destination fee.