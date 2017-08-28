807 HP Tuned Mustang Growls Like A Proper Muscle Car

Thanks to a few mods performed by German company Schropp Tuning, this Ford Mustang SF600R now has almost twice as much power as a stock Mustang GT.
The car came out to celebrate its new-found muscle during an SCC500 track day event, where its 807 horses and 950 Nm (700 lb-ft) of torque were put on display in a straight line, together with its glorious soundtrack.
During the event, you can see it taking on another Mustang, a Camaro, a 911, a GT-R and even a Ferrari. While the run times weren't displayed, there's no doubting which car was loudest, during every race.
As for the mods themselves, the Schropp Tuning team added a custom supercharger, KW V3 coilover suspension, ECU remap, a new 'Coyote' engine block, race grade low compression pistons, high flow oil pump, a sports exhaust system, free flow sport catalytic convertors and 76 mm diameter pipes.
Safe to say, if you park this thing next to a stock 5.0-liter V8 Mustang, you might scare the paint off of it.