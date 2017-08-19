A BMW Concept Z4 Coupe Would Have Porsche's 718 Cayman In Its Sight

The new BMW Concept Z4 has been imagined as a coupe, in one of the first CGIs to hit the web after its online presentation.
It's the work of XTomi, who penned it as a competitor to the likes of the Porsche 718 Cayman and Audi TT Coupe by adding a fixed roof. Other changes include the new red exterior, and the removal; of the rollover protection, which freed some space behind the seats.
In the meantime, BMW is getting ready to display the Concept Z4 during the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, this weekend. This is the brand's first step before transforming it into a production model, which is already being co-developed with Toyota's new Supra. The roadster will replace the current Z4 and share most of its nuts and bolts with its Japanese cousin.
Manual and automatic transmissions will be part of the offerings, along with several four- and six-cylinder engines. Earlier sources indicated the possibility of a hybrid drivetrain too, but this has yet to be confirmed.
BMW will officially drop the veil off the new generation Z4 in 2018, before launching it by the end of next year.