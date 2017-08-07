A Honda Track Car For 2020 Is Cool But Not Happening

Honda knows how to make a great sports car and has all the expertise and resources needed to produce an Ariel Atom or Radical RXC rival.
Unfortunately, such a vehicle is never going to eventuate because from a business standpoint, it just wouldn’t be viable. Nevertheless, that fact hasn’t stopped designer Leonardo Nitole Moreira from dreaming up a crazy Honda track car dubbed the Invisus.
Looking unlike anything ever produced by the Japanese automaker, the Invisus is based around a carbon fiber monocoque and exclusively uses carbon body panels. Up front, the car somewhat reminds us of the Aston Martin Vulcan because of its thin LED taillights placed just above a pair of huge carbon air intakes.
The rear is clearly dominated by a massive wing which has then been matched by a rear diffuser to produce race car levels of downforce. Other cool design touches include a V8 engine, multi-spoke black wheels and a stripped-out interior.
Although such a car from Honda won’t see the light of day, the next best thing could take the shape of a new-generation S2000, potentially powered by a hybrid powertrain and marketed as a ‘baby NSX’.