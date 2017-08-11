A Virtual Subaru BRZ Baja Racer? Why Not

| |

The stock Subaru BRZ, or its Toyota sibling, the 86, won't help you cross any mountains, but this one will - well, it would have if it was real. 

Penned by RainPrisk, the render proposes a Baja-style makeover for the Japanese coupe with modified fenders that make room for some huge wheels mounted on chunky off-road tires pushed further outside, new suspension that creates a massive ground clearance, additional roof lights, and even a roll cage, among other (artistic) changes.

If anything, an interesting imaginary take on the BRZ. On what other cars would you apply the same treatment?


PHOTO GALLERY

Categories
You May Also Like

COMMENTS