A Virtual Subaru BRZ Baja Racer? Why Not

The stock Subaru BRZ, or its Toyota sibling, the 86, won't help you cross any mountains, but this one will - well, it would have if it was real.
Penned by RainPrisk, the render proposes a Baja-style makeover for the Japanese coupe with modified fenders that make room for some huge wheels mounted on chunky off-road tires pushed further outside, new suspension that creates a massive ground clearance, additional roof lights, and even a roll cage, among other (artistic) changes.
If anything, an interesting imaginary take on the BRZ. On what other cars would you apply the same treatment?